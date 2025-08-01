Abdullah Bin Zayed Holds Phone Calls With Several Foreign Ministers To Discuss Regional Developments #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Abdullah Bin Zayed Holds Phone Calls With Several Foreign Ministers To Discuss Regional Developments
(6 March 2026)

  

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional and international developments, following the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held phone calls with Cho Hyun, Foreign Minister of the brotherly Republic of Korea; Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark; Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador; and Dato Erywan Yusof, the Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional stability, the global economy, and energy security. They also discussed the importance of joint action to strengthen international efforts aimed at consolidating regional security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing their categorical rejection of such acts, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a direct threat to countries’ security and stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also discussed the importance of the international community standing together at this stage, intensifying diplomatic and political efforts, and supporting peaceful means and responsible dialogue to strengthen regional security and stability.

The UAE top diplomat expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their solidarity and support for the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe, and reiterating the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners in the international community to strengthen security and stability in the region.

