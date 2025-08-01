His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today receivedHis Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group,discussed a number of issues of national importance and reviewed major development initiatives and ways to further advance the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, thereby consolidating its leading position across diverse sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE is confidently moving towards a still more prosperous future, guided by its visionary leadership and the exceptional spirit of cooperation and integration among its state institutions, which have always served to enhance its developmentmilestones and fulfil the aspirations of its people.

His Highness said: “The UAE’s development journey is based on collective action and unified efforts to serve the nation and its citizens, continuously striving to buildupon achievements of the past to solidify our country’s standing as a model of progress, stability, and sustainable development.”

His Highness also emphasised that the next phase requires continuous innovation in government work and sustained efforts to strengthennational partnerships that support the national economy and enhance quality of life across the UAE.

The meeting also addressed several critical issues and topics related to government work and ongoing development strategies in addition to reviewing the latest developments pertaining to government initiatives and projects that support the comprehensive and rapid development the country is witnessing.