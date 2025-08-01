Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Ehsan Stations’ initiative, the first of its kind in the region dedicated to feeding stray animals through AI-powered smart devices installed across the emirate. The initiative reflects the municipality’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of compassion and generosity in Dubai, while advancing animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of the emirate’s urban landscape. As part of the initiative, Dubai Municipality will install 12 smart devices across key locations in the emirate, including ten units in public parks and two within facilities operated by Dubai Holding. The initiative combines advanced technology with strategic partnerships to support the responsible management of stray animal populations, while helping to reduce random feeding practices that can negatively affect public spaces and the city’s appearance. The ‘Ehsan Stations’ rely on an AI-based system capable of identifying stray animals, collecting relevant data, and dispensing food accordingly. The concept also promotes a culture of recycling and supports a more organised and sustainable approach to feeding stray animals. By reducing random feeding, the initiative contributes to proactive public health protection, upholds animal welfare principles, and supports environmental sustainability and biodiversity balance. Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The launch of ‘Ehsan Stations’ for feeding stray animals, including cats and others, reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to promoting humane and civilised values across the emirate, foremost among them compassion and animal welfare. The initiative also supports efforts to preserve ecological balance and advance sustainable practices that reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most attractive, progressive, and liveable cities. Through these stations, Dubai Municipality is introducing an innovative approach that combines provision of food with more effective management of stray animal populations, while also addressing random feeding practices that can lead to environmental, health, and community-related challenges.” Dr. Naseem added that the current phase represents a pilot stage during which the stations will be tested and evaluated, enabling Dubai Municipality to draw insights that will support further enhancement and development of the initiative. She also noted that all stations have been designed and manufactured in the UAE using advanced technologies. Integrated facilities Dubai Municipality adopts a scientific and humane approach to the management of stray or free-roaming animals. The municipality operates a temporary shelter that receives stray animals and provides them with basic care after collection. It also implements the Trap–Neuter–Return (TNR) programme and, in some cases, the Trap–Neuter–Vaccinate–Return (TNVR) programme. These programmes involve trapping cats or other stray animals, neutering and vaccinating them, and returning them to their original locations, given that they do not pose a risk to themselves or to members of the community. Some animals are also made available for adoption through the Dubai Municipality website in support of animal welfare initiatives. Dubai Municipality also urges residents who own pets to follow best health practices in caring for them and to treat them humanely, particularly when leaving home or travelling, in order to ensure their safety and wellbeing. The municipality also calls on residents and community members to report any risks, negative practices, or concerns related to stray animals by contacting 800900. This initiative builds on Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to promote animal welfare and environmental responsibility. Residents may recall that the municipality previously announced the ‘Fountains of Mercy’ project envisaging 50 fountains dedicated to providing water for birds and wildlife. The project includes 25 fountains in urban areas and 25 in desert environments to serve wild animals, and it will be implemented in line with best environmental practicesusing high-quality materials that ensure sustainability while facilitating ease of maintenance.