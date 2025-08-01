Dubai’s real estate brokerage sector witnessed a notable transformation in scale and impact in 2025, reaffirming its position as a key regulatory and economic driver within the real estate ecosystem.This development was driven by higher levels of activity and the expansion of the broker base, alongside their growing role in managing and executing real estate transactions efficiently, within a robust regulatory environment that has elevated the quality of services delivered to the market. According to data from Dubai Land Department, real estate brokerage commissions rose to AED13.59 billion in 2025, marking a 31% increase compared to 2024. This growth coincided with a 54% rise in broker-executed transactions, reaching 96,440, underscoring the pivotal role the brokerage sector plays in facilitating transactions and enhancing overall market efficiency. Women’s participation in the real estate brokerage sector increased notably in both presence and impact. The number of brokerage transactions conducted by women rose by 49% to 28,909, while the value of their commissions surged 83% to AED2.98 billion. This performance clearly underscores the importance of women’s roles across real estate value chains and their ability to compete and excel within an equitable, well-regulated professional environment. Reflecting the expansion of professional participation, the number of women working in real estate brokerage reached 11,371, out of a total of 32,294 registered real estate brokers by the end of 2025. This figure reflects the sector’s continued expansion and its ability to attract diverse talent, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and licensing and practice requirements that reinforce professionalism and discipline. The number of new real estate brokers also increased to 13,083, a 38% increase from 2024. This reflects the sector’s attractiveness as a professional and investment pathway, as well as its capacity to accommodate growing demand and diversify real estate activities. At the same time, the number of registered real estate brokerage offices reached 9,785, operating within a framework that balances measured expansion with assurance of service quality. Dubai Land Department continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the real estate brokerage sector, with a clear focus on empowering national talent and expanding the participation of UAE nationals in this vital sector. This is achieved through the launch of specialised initiatives such as the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which aims to increase the proportion of Emirati brokers, enable Emirati youth to benefit from growing economic opportunities, and strengthen their professional presence within the real estate market. This approach was further supported through the launch of the Real Estate Brokers Incubator Programme by Dubai Land Department, in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis and several academic partners. The programme aims to enable Emirati brokers to transition from individual practice to the establishment of fully integrated real estate brokerage companies that operate in line with global best practices. These initiatives have delivered tangible results, with the market recording a notable increase in the number of Emirati brokers and their successful execution of real estate transactions worth billions of dirhams. This reflects the effectiveness of the integrated approach adopted by Dubai Land Department in building national talent capable of leading the future of real estate brokerage in Dubai.