The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has received a significant new contribution to the Real Estate Developers’ Endowment initiative, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The contribution was made by Reif Luxury Real Estate Development (Reif Properties) to coincide with the Holy Month of Ramadan. Reif Properties has joined the initiative by pledging 100 residential units from its new projects as a charitable endowment. With a total value of approximately AED100 million and an expected annual return of between AED7 million and AED9 million, this contribution is the largest of its kind since the initiative’s inception. The units are scheduled for delivery within five years, with proceeds dedicated to general charitable causes, meeting community needs, empowering eligible groups, and supporting long-term humanitarian work. Reif Properties has allocated these units across various areas in Dubai, including Dubailand and Dubai Production City. Upon delivery, Awqaf Dubai will manage and invest the assets, directing returns towards charitable projects in health and education, providing aid to those in need, orphans, and widows, and supporting people of determination to ensure the sustainability of charitable efforts. His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, stated that the Real Estate Developers’ Endowment initiative embodies Dubai’s vision to establish the endowment as a sustainable development tool and strengthen partnerships with the real estate sector. He added that the contribution represents a strategic addition that reflects an advanced corporate awareness of responsible investment, bridging economic and social returns. Al Mutawa commended Reif Properties for its exceptional contribution, praising its support forDubai’s charitable and humanitarian journey and emphasising the vital integration between Awqaf Dubai and the private sector. Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the MBRGCEC, highlighted that Reif Properties' participation expands the base of strategic partners and confirms the real estate sector’s confidence in MBRGCEC’s innovative endowment solutions, supporting sustainable initiatives that enhance quality of life. She added that this generous contribution reflects the sector’s commitment as an active partner in supporting sustainable endowment initiatives and establishing a development model based on the integration of investment and charitable work. Samer Ambar, CEO of Reif Luxury Real Estate Development, said: “We believe that true progress is measured by the positive impact we create in the communities where we operate, alongside our development projects. Our contribution to the Real Estate Developers’ Endowment embodies our commitment to the UAE leadership’s vision of instilling a culture of giving and building long-term value for the community.” He noted that this step reaffirms the company’s corporate values and dedication to applying its development capabilities in the service of sustainable humanitarian initiatives. Ambar added that this contribution is part of Reif Properties' sustainable approach to responsible growth. This reinforces its position as a developer with a social mission, strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s social and economic fabric through partnerships that establish the real estate sector as an active partner in sustainable development. The Real Estate Developers’ Endowment initiative was launched in 2023 to enable developers to allocate real estate assets as sustainable endowments. Since its launch, the initiative has attracted dozens of companies, expanding the base of development endowments in line with the emirate’s vision to consolidate the culture of waqf and maximise its social impact.