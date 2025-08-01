|
The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has concluded its participation in the third season of the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative, launched by Dubai Holding. The initiative was held over six days from 21 to 26 February 2026 at Al Twar Hall, benefiting 4,000 Emirati families registered with the Authority and other eligible community groups.
CDA’s participation reflects its role in ensuring that community support reaches those who need it most through carefully structured mechanisms that enhance the efficient management of social resources and generate sustainable impact beyond the initiative's seasonal nature.
With Eid Al-Fitr approaching, the initiative provided families with the opportunity to prepare for the occasion in an environment that safeguards dignity and privacy, allowing them to meet their needs through a thoughtfully designed community marketplace experience.
Growing impact and expanding scale
The third season saw notable growth in the initiative's scale and the value of community contributions.
More than 160,000 new products and items were made available through the initiative, with over 80,000 distributed to beneficiary families, representing a total value exceeding AED14 million. In addition, AED200,000 in shopping vouchers were distributed to further support families preparing for Eid.
This growth reflects growing confidence in the initiative’s institutional model and expanding engagement by community partners in supporting sustainable social initiatives.
With the participation of more than 60 partners across multiple sectors, the initiative demonstrates how community engagement in Dubai has evolved beyond traditional corporate social responsibility to a more mature model built on integrated community partnerships, where government entities, private-sector organisations, and society collaborate to create lasting social impact.
A dignified community marketplace experience
The initiative adopted a community marketplace model, allowing beneficiaries to select from a wide range of clothing for men, women, and children, as well as household items and Eid-related essentials in an organised environment designed to replicate a natural shopping experience.
This approach reflects a shift in the philosophy of social support—from direct distribution to empowerment and choice—ensuring families can access what they need in a dignified and independent manner while improving the efficiency of resource allocation.
Supporting home-based entrepreneurs
This year’s season also featured 20 home-based entrepreneurs, who contributed more than 13,000 products to the community marketplace.
Their participation helped integrate small home businesses into the initiative’s social ecosystem, transforming charitable giving into an opportunity for economic participation and growth.
This integration between supporting beneficiary families and empowering local producers creates a balanced community economic cycle, strengthening sustainability while supporting the local economy.
Advancing green economy principles
From a broader perspective, the initiative also reflects a practical model that supports the principles of the green economy through responsible resource management, waste reduction, and maximising the value of available products, within an organised framework that delivers both social and economic benefits.
This approach promotes responsible consumption while embedding sustainability principles within community initiatives.
Shaikha Al-Jarman, Executive Director of Social Development Sector at CDA, said: "The third season of ‘Gift It Forward’ reflects the growing maturity of Dubai’s institutional approach to community work. We are moving beyond traditional support models towards a comprehensive ecosystem built on empowerment, efficiency, and sustainability.
Enabling families to choose their needs—particularly as Eid approaches—helps them prepare for the occasion while preserving dignity and creating long-term positive impact."
She added: "The participation of home-based entrepreneurs and volunteers this year highlights the strong integration between the social and economic dimensions of community initiatives. It also underscores the importance of community partnerships as a key driver of impact, in line with the principles of the green economy and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33."
Al Jarman emphasised that the initiative represents a strong model of institutional collaboration that utilises resources efficiently while placing people at the heart of development efforts, strengthening social cohesion and enhancing quality of life across Dubai.
Strong volunteer engagement
The initiative also saw remarkable volunteer participation, with 1,320 volunteers from government entities, private-sector organisations, and university students supporting its operations.
Volunteers played a key role in organising beneficiary flow, welcoming families, sorting goods and products, facilitating the selection process, and ensuring smooth operations within the community marketplace.
The initiative also included 227 free eye examinations, provided in collaboration with Al Jaber Optical, further supporting the wellbeing of beneficiaries.
Employees from several government entities took part in the volunteer effort, including Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Civil Defense, alongside volunteer teams such as Nabd Al Emarat and Akaf Volunteer Association, reflecting the strong spirit of community collaboration across the emirate.