His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) met with a group of donors and contributors to the Edge of Life campaign aimed at rescuing five million children from hunger. The campaign was launched in the Holy Month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising at least AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the strong public response to the Edge of Life campaign, describing it as a powerful expression of national solidarity. He said the scale of engagement seen by the campaign reflects the values on which the UAE was founded — generosity, compassion and a readiness to act — and demonstrates the community’s determination to translate those principles into meaningful support for millions of people around the world. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan commended the campaign’s supporters and contributors, and their role in helping realise its noble goals of combating childhood hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities. His Highness further said: “The Edge of Life campaign aimed at rescuing five million children from hunger has been a remarkable success, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumto solidify the UAE’s standing as a global hub for humanitarian action. The campaign sends a message of hope from the UAE to the world: solidarity and collaboration can make a tangible difference in our efforts to address the most pressing humanitarian issues.” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan added: “We are deeply proud of the overwhelming response from contributors and supporters to the campaign. They have become partners in this noble mission, helping establish a clear approach and prove to the world that real change begins with those who believe in the value of giving.” His Highness concluded: “Protecting children from hunger and its consequences is a matter of utmost urgency. Every contribution is a new opportunity to save precious lives and empower a generation that will lead entire communities towards development and prosperity. Through this campaign, we renew our commitment that the UAE will always be a beacon of hope and a platform uniting those dedicated to the service of humanity.” The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Global partnerships The Edge of Life campaign continues to welcome contributions from both individuals and institutions seeking to support its goals of fighting childhood hunger and inspiring community-wide efforts. The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas affected by natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of five die from malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute. Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger. The number 11.5 marks the critical threshold between a condition that can be reversed with urgent intervention and one in which a child faces a heightened risk of death.A middle upper arm circumference (MUAC) measurement below 11.5 centimetres indicates severe wasting — a dangerous loss of essential muscle mass and nutritional reserves — leaving the immune system weakened and the child in a life-threatening state.