Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that amid ongoing global developments and rapid changes shaping the world, the responsibility to strengthen comprehensive systems that protect and support children has become more urgent than ever, particularly in light of crises that continue to affect their security and future.

Her Highness said that Emirati Children’s Day serves as an important reminder of the shared responsibility to safeguard younger generations. “Children are the true wealth of societies and nations, the hope of the present and the builders of the future. Protecting them and ensuring their safety is a collective responsibility and a deeply rooted humanitarian commitment.”

HH Sheikha Latifa said: “The UAE has always placed people at the heart of its development journey. When we invest in our children, we invest in the promise of tomorrow. By nurturing environments grounded in peace, tolerance and opportunity, we give every child the space to grow with confidence, discover their talents and realise their full potential.”

Her Highness added that safeguarding children and empowering them with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive remain national priorities, reflecting the UAE’s enduring belief that building the future begins with investing in people.