In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (7) of 2026 on Dubai Police Academy. The Law defines the Academy as a centre of excellence for policing, legal, and security education, with the objective of providing highly qualified personnel to police forces, security, and military entities. According to the Law, the Dubai Police Academy aims to provide high-quality, innovative education, support research and continuous development, and promote military discipline, accountability, and institutional values. It also defines the Academy’s scope and organisational structure. The Law stipulates the formation of a Board of Trustees for the Dubai Police Academy as the highest authority overseeing the academy’s affairs and administration. The Board comprises a Chair, a Vice Chair, and members with expertise in policing, legal, security, and academic fields, in line with global best practices in the governance of police education institutions. The Board is responsible for approving the academy’s strategic plans, education, training and research policies, academic programmes, and specialised research units. It also approves standards for awarding academic degrees, student regulations and violations, the academy’s organisational structure, and the annual budget and final accounts. The Law also established a “Scientific Council”, formed by a decision of the Director of the Dubai Police Academy, chaired by the Dean, with the membership of the Assistant Deans, heads of academic departments and training and research units, and two members of the teaching staff or officers. Furthermore, the Law outlines the Scientific Council’s responsibilities. These include proposing the Academy’s strategic plans and policies for education, training and research. It also proposes academic programmes and the criteria for awarding academic degrees, and submits them to the Director of the Academy for approval. The Council also approves research standards, curricula, and the Academy’s study and training systems. In addition, the Law sets out the academic degrees offered by the Dubai Police Academy, as well as its system of study and academic assessment. The Academy grants bachelor’s degrees in Law and Police Sciences, Law, and Security and Criminal Sciences, as well as other specialisations it may introduce. It also grants higher diplomas in Law, Police Sciences, or Security Sciences. Added to that, the Academy awards master’s and doctoral degrees in Law, Police Sciences, or Security Sciences, along with other specialisations it may offer. The Academy also grants professional certificates in professional, scientific, and technical fields, as well as qualifying and foundation certificates. The Law defines the study and examination system at the Dubai Police Academy and establishes academic departments in each college to support teaching, research, and the Academy’s objectives. The new Law requires the Academy’s Board of Trustees to establish an incentives system to reward students and military trainees for academic, behavioural, or professional excellence, promoting discipline, performance, and loyalty. It also obliges nominated students, or their guardians, to commit in writing to serve in the police for at least five years after graduation. Failure to do so, or withdrawal or dismissal before completing their programme, requires repayment of all expenses and allowances, though the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police may grant full or partial exemptions. The new Dubai Police Academy Law requires a complete digital transformation of all its educational, training, research, and service activities. It aims to create a digital environment using artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and advanced simulations, while developing secure, integrated systems that meet national and international standards. This enhances the Academy’s performance and prepares it for the future. This Law replaces Law No. (11) of 2005, pertaining to the establishment of the Dubai Police Academy, and cancels any conflicting provisions in other legislation. Existing regulations under the 2005 Law remain valid until replaced by new ones. This Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.