International Day of Happiness highlights the vital role that happiness plays in people’s lives and its positive impact on their progress and wellbeing. This occasion also draws renewed global attention to the importance of integrating happiness into government strategies and plans aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development across all sectors and levels. Within government and institutional environments, the concept of happiness carries even greater significance and value. It extends beyond enhancing employee satisfaction and improving customer experience to strengtheningefficiency and productivity, while transforming workplaces into environments that nurture creativity and stimulate innovation. We, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), take pride in the United Arab Emirates rankingamong the world’s leading countries in promoting the happiness and wellbeing of its people. The UAE consistently strives to ensure a dignified and fulfilling life for citizens, residents, and visitors alike through impactful initiatives, forward-looking policies, and dynamic programmes that embed happiness as a way of life. In doing so, the UAE has turned happiness into a national priority and a strategic goal within the UAE’s sustainable development journey. On this occasion, the SLC reaffirms its commitment to embeddinghappiness both asan institutional culture and a practical approach. This commitment forms an integral part of our broader efforts to develop an advanced legislative ecosystem that supports the nation’s aspirations and aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to further strengthen the UAE’s reputation as a homeland of happiness and comprehensive social wellbeing.