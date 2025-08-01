Chairpersons of several country business councils operating under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for resilience and agility amid international developments. They attributed this to the emirate’s integrated economic model, which brings together forward-looking leadership, proactive government policies, openness to trade and investment, and strong public-private sector collaboration. Business council leaders highlighted Dubai’s competitive advantages, including its diversified economy, advanced infrastructure, and strong institutional readiness, as key factors sustaining global business confidence in the emirate’s ability to turn challenges into growth opportunities. They also emphasised that clear and effective government communication, together with ongoing engagement with the private sector, plays a vital role in fostering a business environment built on trust, transparency, and collaboration. These strengths support business continuity and further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and innovation. High Efficiency Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai, stated that the resilience of Dubai’s economic model is the result of a carefully considered long-term vision that not only provides clarity of objectives, but is also distinguished by a high level of efficiency in execution, ensuring sustainable growth and enhancing economic stability. Balachandran commented: “Even in the current scenario, I feel a sense of overarching calm and focus when it comes to my investment decisions. This is due to the sense of security provided by the emirate of Dubai. My investment firm, based in DIFC, has just completed a high-value stake acquisition in one of Dubai's banking institutions, and I am looking to keep enhancing the association as time goes forward. This reflects my absolute confidence in Dubai and its long-term macroeconomic fundamentals.” He explained that what sets Dubai apart is not only its ability to formulate policies and establish the right regulatory frameworks, but also the strong emphasis it places on effective implementation and the continuous monitoring of how efficiently these policies are applied on the ground. This approach strengthens confidence in the robustness of Dubai’s economic model and its ability to adapt and remain resilient. Balachandran added that Dubai’s development journey is built on a number of foundational pillars, including empathy, tolerance, intent, and readiness. These values help ensure that the basic needs of all members of society are met, while reinforcing a firm belief that every segment of society has a role to play in supporting the emirate’s economic growth. The Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Dubai noted that proactive government policies help strengthen integration across all segments of society, while encouraging citizens to embed a culture of responsibility. Balachandran affirmed that Dubai’s agility in responding to both external and internal challenges stems from the strong synergy between the public and private sectors, and is further supported by a unified model in which all government entities operate as an integrated institutional system to achieve one purpose. An Effective Model Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (British Business Group), said that the sector-specific Business Groups established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce provide a comprehensive and diverse platform for conveying the voice of the business community. This complements the global support offered by Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices and the country-focused business councils operating in Dubai. She noted that this unique network contributes effective insights that strengthen the efficiency and development of Dubai’s economic model. Keenan added: “The ability to maintain growth momentum amidst this regional crisis will depend on continued investment in infrastructure and steady foreign direct investment, together with Dubai’s established and strong trade relationships. These are challenging times for businesses, but there is confidence and a record of resilience and recovery that should support growth momentum.” She continued: “Stakeholder engagement and clarity in communications are key in any crisis and the Dubai Government continues to serve as an effective role model by providing authoritative and compassionate updates with a feedback loop for businesses in the form of the Business Continuity Survey.” Keenan affirmed that Dubai dealt efficiently with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to its early engagement with the business community throughbusiness councils and Dubai Chambers’ international network, and is applying all of the learnings to this current regional instability. Shared Goals Kanat Kutluk, Chairman of the Turkish Business Council, said that Dubai has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to global changes while maintaining strong economic momentum. He explained that the emirate’s economic model is built on diversification and openness to trade and investment with countries around the world, as well as forward-looking leadership that prioritises innovation and competitiveness. Kutluk stated: “Even in times of global uncertainty, Dubai continues to provide a stable and dynamic environment where businesses from around the world can grow with confidence. From the perspective of the Turkish business community, we see this resilience reflected in the continued expansion of trade, investment opportunities, and cross-border partnerships between the UAE and Türkiye.” He continued: “One of the key strengths underpinning Dubai’s economy is the proactive and visionary approach of its government. Strategic policies, world-class infrastructure, and efficient regulatory frameworks enable the private sector to operate with agility and long-term confidence. Equally important is the strong institutional readiness and the close collaboration between public and private sectors, which creates a business ecosystem based on trust, transparency, and shared growth objectives.” Kutluk added: “For international business communities such as the Turkish Business Council, this partnership-driven environment is extremely valuable. It encourages dialogue, facilitates investment flows, and allows business councils to actively contribute to Dubai’s economic success story. As a result, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most attractive hubs for trade, entrepreneurship, and global connectivity, capable of responding effectively to global developments while sustaining long-term growth.”