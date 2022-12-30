The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.6 billion in total during the week ending 30 December 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,790.

179 plots were sold for AED 1.39 billion, 2,071 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.64 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 229.71 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 95 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 229.71 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 95 sales transactions worth AED 237.14 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth AED 79.4 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 10 sales transactions worth AED 12 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 336 million in Trade Center Second, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 133 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 127 million in Island 2.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah First, mortgaged for AED 511.5 million.

94 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 538 million.