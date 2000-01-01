Dubai’s Annual Real Estate Transactions Cross Half A Trillion dDirhams In Value For The First Time In 2022 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai’s Annual Real Estate Transactions Cross Half A Trillion dDirhams In Value For The First Time In 2022
(16 January 2023)
122,658 real estate transactionsrecorded in Dubai in 2022


  

Dubai's annual real estate transactions have crossed the milestone of half a trillion dirhams for the first timein 2022. Maintaining its exponential growth trajectory, the sector witnessed transactions worth a recordAED528 billion in 2022,a76.5%increase from 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,said: "The exceptional performance of the real estate sector reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the world’s top three cities. The results also support the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033. The sector is a key pillar of Dubai's strategy for sustainable development and a vital driver of its 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

“Dubairemains one of the world's most attractive investment destinations due to its stable economy, strong financial fundamentals and ability to constantly find new opportunities for growth. Moreover, global investors, institutions and businesses continue to have high confidence in Dubai’s economy due to itsgrowing profile as one of the best metropolises to live and work, its exceptional infrastructure and supportive regulations," His Highness added.

A total of 122,658 real estate transactionswere registered in the emirate in 2022, an increase of 44.7% from 2021. The past year also saw 80,216 investors registering 115,183 new real estate investments valued at AED264.15 billion, an annual growth of 59.5% in volume and 78.4% in value. The number of investors in 2022 grew 53% compared to 2021.

The real estate sector’s remarkable growthsignifies Dubai’srisingstature as the‘city of the future’ and a major gateway to tap vast opportunities insome of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets. In addition,Dubai’s state-of-the-art logistics services, business-friendly environment, ability to attract talent and foster innovation, high levels of ease of doing businessand exceptional safety and stability have made it a pivotal global trade and investment hub.

The Dubai economycontinues to witness strong growth despite the challenging global economic situation. In the first nine months of 2022, the emirate’s GDP grew 4.6% year-on-year to reach AED307.5 billion.The recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33 features total economic targets of AED32 trillion over the next 10 years.

Sustainable market growth

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said:"Guided by thevision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the emirate'sreal estate sector has demonstrated its ability to sustainits rapid growth and enhance its attractiveness as an investment magnet. Driven by close cooperation between public and private stakeholders, the sector is set to achieve even greater growth in the future."

Bin Mejren added: "Early in 2023, we announced our Strategic Plan 2026, which charts a roadmap for establishing Dubai as one of the world's best real estate markets by ensuring effective governance, promoting innovation, harnessing the latest technologies to develop new real estate solutions and creating a data-driven sector that promotes investment confidence. The Dubai Land Department has also worked to enhance the real estate investment environment by providing seamless services, introducingsupportive regulations, fostering a digital ecosystem, consolidating various sources of data through partnerships and raising the capabilities of our human resources to maintain the highest levels of service excellence. Further, we have maintained a strong focus on implementing global standards and best practices in the local real estate market."

