The Dubai Police has reported a significant increase in visitors to the Force’s museum in the past year, with a total of 4,476 visitors, including 3,139 virtual visitors via the Dubai Police smart app. This represents a 20% increase in visitors compared to the previous year, when the museum received 3,698 visitors. The museum, which is the first corporate museum affiliated by a government agency to be certified by the Dubai Culture, is dedicated to showcasing the history and achievements of Dubai Police. The increase in virtual visitors can be attributed to the ease and comfort of using the Dubai Police smart app, which allows users to explore the museum and its exhibits from the comfort of their own home. "We are thrilled to see such a high level of engagement with our museum, both in person and through our virtual platform," said Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police. “Dubai Police smart app has allowed us to reach a wider audience and provide an immersive, interactive experience for visitors of all ages. We are proud to be the first corporate museum affiliated by a government agency certified by Dubai Culture and this is a testament to the quality and relevance of our exhibits.” The museum documents the Force's history of security excellence and displays the Force’s most prominent achievements and innovations. It also features a range of interactive exhibits, including a virtual reality simulation of a police chase, a replica of a police station, and an exhibition of historic police uniforms and equipment. The museum also offers guided tours in multiple languages. "We are constantly working to improve and expand our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors in the coming year," Al Mansouri added. The Dubai Police Museum is open to the public and is located at the Dubai Police General HQ in Al Tawar area. Members of the public can request a visit via Dubai Police’s website and app.