The real estate and properties transactions valued at more than 13 billion in total during the week ending 20 January 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,704.

235 plots were sold for AED 1.13 billion, 1,944 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.39 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanyah Fifth sold for AED 77.23 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 25.12 million in Al Hebiah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 77.23 million in Al Thanyah Fifth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 134 sales transactions worth AED 451.18 million, followed by Al Jadaf with 26 sales transactions worth AED 134.83 million, and Jabal Ali First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 49 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 135 million in Wadi Al Safa 5, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 73 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 73 million in Al Wasl.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 7.01 billion, with the highest being a land in Port Said, mortgaged for AED 5 billion.

104 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.