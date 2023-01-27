The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8.4 billion in total during the week ending 27 January 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,786.

285 plots were sold for AED 1.7 billion, 2,043 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.43 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 140 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 122.5 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 140 million in Al Safouh Second in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 135 sales transactions worth AED 415.3 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 56 sales transactions worth AED 332 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 20 sales transactions worth AED 22 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 86 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 49 million in Al Bada, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 40 million in Al Mezhar First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.56 billion, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 5, mortgaged for AED 303 million.

60 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 784 million.