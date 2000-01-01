The Dubai Land Department issued a total of 9,047 real estate permits and 6,479 real estate licences in 2022, a growth of 46.6% and 53% respectively from 2021, according to statistics released by the Department. The high growth in permits and licences reflects the growing demand from real estate investors across the world driven by Dubai’s strong growth outlook and the prospects of high returns in the local market. The growth also reflects the Dubai Land Department’s efforts to provide high-quality services, further enhance the competitiveness of the real estate market and ensure the protection of all stakeholders. Maintaining its exponential growth trajectory, Dubai's real estate sector witnessed transactions worth a record AED528 billion in the past year, a 76.5% increase from 2021. The remarkable performance of the sector supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its status as one of the world’s top three cities. The highest number of DLD permits in 2022 were issued for online ads with 7,947 permits, followed by classified ads (180), outdoor advertisements (164), vehicle advertisements (140), billboards (138), open-day announcements (95), text messages (84), real estate promotion platforms (75), printed advertisements (50), and project launch ceremonies (38). Permits were also issued for real estate seminars, promotional campaigns, real estate exhibitions, advertisements and newspapers, among others. The highest number of DLD licences were issued to brokerages buying and selling real estate (2,308), followed by real estate leasing brokerages (1,570), transaction follow-up services (1,273), administrative supervision services for real estate (491), buying and selling land and real estate (299), real estate development (161), and commercial complexes (117). Other key categories in which licences were issued included jointly-owned property management services, mortgage brokers and shopping centres, among others. In line with its vision to transform Dubai into the world’s best real estate investment destination, the Dubai Land Department has worked to enhance the local market by providing seamless services, introducing supportive regulations, fostering a digital ecosystem, consolidating various sources of data through partnerships and raising the capabilities of its human resources to maintain the highest levels of service excellence. Driven by close cooperation between public and private stakeholders, the sector is set to achieve greater growth in the future.