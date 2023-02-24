The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 10 billion in total during the week ending 24 February 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,267.

168 plots were sold for AED 1.26 billion, 2,230 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.14 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Um Suqaim Second sold for AED 115.71 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 70 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 115.71 million in Um Suqaim Second in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 68 sales transactions worth AED 198.49 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 26 sales transactions worth AED 264.5 million, and Jabal Ali First with 18 sales transactions worth AED 66 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 125 million in Al Nahda First, a was second in the list sold for AED 42 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 36 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.01 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

434 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 670 million.