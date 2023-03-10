The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 12.9 billion in total during the week ending 10 March 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,332.

274 plots were sold for AED 3.17 billion, 2,370 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.93 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Khairan First sold for AED 1.57 billion, followed by a land that was sold for AED 72 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, and a land sold for AED 1.57 billion in Al Khairan First in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 117 sales transactions worth AED 320.97 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 40 sales transactions worth AED 115.16 million, and Madinat Al Mataar with 22 sales transactions worth AED 83 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 65 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 65 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 49 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.12 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali First, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.

267 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 759 million.