Theme parks in the UAE are one of the top destinations among family and friends if they want to hang out and have fun or sometimes escape reality for just a few hours. Wherever that may be, the choices on rides are going to be endless. With so many rides to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones to go on. If you’re planning to visit a theme park soon, here are some tips on how to make the most of your theme park rides. Plan ahead: Before stepping your foot into the park, it's important to plan ahead first. Decide on what rides you want to go on. Locating the map of the park would help. Most theme parks have it on site, or you can even access them online. When you have an idea about the structure of the park, it’s easier to decide and plan your route. Make sure you try all the rides you want to go on. One of the challenges of visiting a theme park is the long queue line for rides. This could take too much of your time if you’re not prepared. One way to handle this is to ask about a virtual queue system, which you can use to reserve a spot in line for famous rides in advance. This can save you a lot of time and allow you to enjoy other rides while you wait. 2. Arrive early: One of the best ways to get the most out of your theme park experience is to arrive early. When you’re there ahead of other theme park goers, you’ll get the advantage in many ways. Firstly, you'll have a better chance of getting on the rides you want to go on without having to wait in long lines. You’ll also avoid the crowd when it’s time to enter the park. Some guests stay on site so some theme parks open their gates early. Make sure you’re familiar with the park's schedule so you can take advantage of entering early. 3. Take advantage of fast passes: Most theme parks have a fast pass system. It’s a program you can use to skip the line, however, this is not available for all rides. Nevertheless, you should still take advantage of this. These passes are typically free. You can secure this at the park’s entrance as well as fast pass distribution centers. Bear in mind though that the fast passes distributed are limited, so make sure to secure one for you or your family as early as you can. 4. Know the best times to ride: Naturally, some rides will have longer lines compared to others, especially those that are considered thrill rides. These rides are very popular during peak hours, i.e. in the afternoons, so you want to avoid them during these hours. Rather, go for family-friendly rides during peak hours. And then choose to go on roller coasters or other thrilling rides during non-peak hours. 5. Dress appropriately: To get the most out of your theme park experience, it’s also important to make sure you are dressed appropriately not just for the weather but also for the rides. Bring a light jacket even if you feel it's warm weather because you never know when you’ll need it, and don't forget to put on sunscreen and wear your sunglasses as well as comfortable shoes. 6. Eat light: Avoid eating heavy meals before going on rides as this can make you feel sick. It’s best to eat light during these occasions. If you decide to eat in the park, there are many food choices to choose from. You can eat light by going for salads or sandwiches. If you avoid heavy meals before riding, you can surely enjoy your time in the park more. 7. Take a break: Theme parks are fun but can be overwhelming as well, so it's important to take a break from the rides. Many theme parks have areas where you can sit. Try to relax for a few minutes and just enjoy the view at the garden or appreciate the fountain. When you take a break, you get recharged. You’ll have more energy to enjoy the rest of the day and go on your favorite rides all over again without feeling exhausted. 8. Take a lot of photos: Visiting a theme park gives you an opportunity to make good memories, so make sure you take a lot of photos. You can bring your camera or phone, whatever you think is most comfortable for you. Take pictures of the rides, the park, your friends and family, even your food if you’re into it. These photos will make great mementos for your trip. In closing, Yas Island theme parks are one of the best destinations you can choose if you want to have fun, but they can also be overwhelming. Plan ahead, follow the tips mentioned above, and rest assured you’ll make the most of your theme park experience.