No doubt, Instagram today is one of the best social networks, where there are many opportunities for everyone: from influencers and creative personalities to entrepreneurs who promote their products and services. The huge audience of the site, a variety of content formats and smart algorithms that recommend users what they like - all this is about Insta, an application that has conquered active Internet users around the world. By the way, the lion's share of active monthly visitors are people from the UAE and especially Dubai, so if you’re striving to increase visibility in the region and improve your image, you should definitely be here. But how to make your page flourish and ensure your success? Let's be honest : you won’t get the desired result without spending effort, time and resources. However, the good news is that you can simplify this process for yourself and make your promo process as comfortable and effective as possible. Today we’ll tell you about the 3 best ways that you can use, even if you started your online journey not so long ago - they’re simple and crystal clear. Increase your followers through groups and paid post shares When it comes to increasing an account in a certain country or city, bloggers often grab their heads and don’t understand how to expand their fanbase and provide themselves with support from target subscribers. In fact, the answer is simple - groups! In other words, these are chats where real people communicate, share tips, write reviews on products and services, etc. There are such groups in Dubai, and for you, as a creator or entrepreneur, this is a great opportunity to attract as many new subscribers as possible. But, you should understand: it is much better when your posts are shared by other people, and not by yourself, otherwise it will look unnatural (like direct advertising). If you don't have a lot of subscribers yet and your account is new, use additional support. So, advertising companies offer to buy real Instagram post share in groups at a reasonable price, safely and quickly. This means that verified people will share your posts in groups, improving your image and contributing to the growth of the fan base on the network. Perhaps now this is the most effective way to become more visible in the local online community, make your posts popular and be recommended to the right readers. 2. Cross-promotion : share your content everywhere According to statistics, every second Insta user has personal accounts on several other resources at once and spends a lot of time there too. What does this mean for you? Start publishing your content wherever you have a profile, grab your luck by the tail! The more users (in a global sense) learn about your new page, the better. If you shoot Reels or IGTV, post them to TikTok or YouTube, and it's nice to upload text posts to Facebook, Twitter, etc. This is a sure way to attract more subscribers, but keep in mind, you should always write a link to the original source, clicking on which users will go to your profile. 3. Hashtags that really work #Dubai, #UAE, #resident, #foodDubai and many others - tags that must be added to your posts for proper ranking and recommendation of your posts to the target subs. But don't overdo it, 5-7 words will be quite enough to start with. Good luck!