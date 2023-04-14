The real estate and properties transactions valued at 11.6 billion in total during the week ending 14 April 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,246.

226 plots were sold for AED 5.76 billion, 2,019 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.42 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Mugatrah sold for AED 3.87 billion, followed by a land that was sold for AED 630.8 million in Al Layan1, and a land sold for AED 91 million in Al Barsha South Fourth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth AED 198.41 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 34 sales transactions worth AED 44.36 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 27 sales transactions worth AED 251 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 76 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 58 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 50 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.31 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanayah Fourth, mortgaged for AED 91 million.

68 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 144 million.