Freepik Recent years have witnessed a global football trend for the Gulf countries. After Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, and the Club World Cup in the UAE for the years 2017, 2018 and 2021, the Arab masses are still waiting for the establishment of many international football competitions. These tournaments are also accompanied by major football betting events and mass events that attract football fans around the world. Why not, and the Gulf countries, most notably Dubai, which is a global economic center, hosts one of the most prominent football stadiums that everyone visits, and that would host major international events and shows. In the following, we will review 5 football stadiums in Dubai that you must put in your list if you visit the emirate. The Sevens Stadium It is the largest and most used stadium in Dubai, as the multi-use stadium hosts several sporting and entertainment events. The Sevens Stadium can hold around 50,000 spectators, using permanent seating and additional structures to increase capacity. The stadium is located 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, which makes it a unique destination for visitors from abroad, in addition to providing a distinguished car park that can accommodate about 15,000 cars. The stadium is characterized by multi-purposes according to need, as the stadium includes eight indoor sections that enable it to hold various football, rugby, tennis, cricket and Gaelic football events. In addition to many festivals and entertainment events in the presence of the largest artists around the world. Dubai International Stadium Dubai International Stadium was inaugurated in 2009 with a match between the world champions in cricket, Pakistan and Australia, and since then the stadium hosts the largest events of football, cricket and other sports with a capacity of up to 25,000 spectators. This edifice also features a unique architecture with Canadian technical hands, which is characterized by the presence of more than 350 searchlights on the ceiling of the circular stadium, which gives the building an artistic engineering form when illuminated at night. Zabeel Stadium Zabeel Stadium is located next to Dubai International Stadium and The Sevens, among the most famous Dubai stadiums. The stadium is home to the Emirati club Al Wasl, and the stadium is used in various local and regional tournaments. The stadium has a capacity of 12,000 spectators. The stadium also houses the Al Wasl Football Academy. Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium It is one of the oldest stadiums in the Emirate of Dubai, where the stadium was opened in 1995 and is the stadium of the UAE Youth Club competing in the professional league. Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium can accommodate 12,000 spectators, and the stadium hosted five matches, including the round of 16 match of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Al Maktoum Stadium The oldest stadium in Dubai, it was established in 1981, and was developed after that in 2018 to meet the conditions of the Asian Football Confederation and the International Football Association FIFA. The stadium is mainly used for football matches and hosts the matches of Al Nasr Club, with a capacity of 15,000 spectators. The stadium consists of several areas and sports, recreational and social facilities. The architectural design of Al Maktoum Stadium won the best architectural design award, which places the stadium among the most prominent football stadiums in the UAE. The technical development that characterizes the UAE in general and Dubai in particular supports all these stadiums with the latest security and safety technology, to ensure the safety of players and fans arriving in the stands. Therefore, be sure to place a visit to these stadiums next to visiting the Burj Khalifa or any prominent landmarks in Dubai, as these stadiums have great value for Arab football fans.