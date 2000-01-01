Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading healthcare services providers in the United Arab Emirates. The agreement aims to facilitate access to uninsured healthcare services, further strengthening the commitment of both organizations to improving the well-being of its workforce and members. The agreement was signed between Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Bruno Dsouza – Regional COO (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Burjeel Holdings in the presence of several other dignitaries and VIPs. The MoU covers several prominent healthcare facilities under Burjeel Holdings, including Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai, Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah and Medeor Hospital in Dubai. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Burjeel Holdings in this transformative partnership, which underscores our commitment to leveraging the betterment of healthcare accessibility. Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the healthcare experience of our members and contribute to the well-being of the community we serve. This strategic alliance with Burjeel Holdings aligns with our vision to drive and create sustainable value for the UAE's healthcare ecosystem,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA. Under the terms of the agreement, Digital DEWA and its subsidiaries will receive a generous discount of 35% on various healthcare services provided by Burjeel Holding’s facilities. The discount applies to both inpatient and outpatient clinics, dental treatments, laboratories, ophthalmology, hearing, radiology, dermatology, and obstetrics for all members of Digital DEWA and its subsidiaries. “We are pleased with this agreement and committed to delivering healthcare services that adhere to international standards. This memorandum of understanding solidifies our dedication to providing high-quality care and exemplifies our mission to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. We are confident that our partnership with Digital DEWA will significantly enhance the healthcare experience for the beneficiaries of these services,” said Bruno Dsouza – Regional COO (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Burjeel Holdings. Burjeel Holdings has established itself as a trusted name in the UAE's healthcare sector, offering advanced medical facilities and a diverse range of specialized services. The partnership with Digital DEWA will further expand Burjeel Holding's reach and enable it to positively impact more lives by making healthcare services more accessible and affordable.