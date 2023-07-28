The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 10.6 billion in total during the week ending 28 July 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,252.

319 plots were sold for AED 1.92 billion, 2,137 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.75 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 150 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 90.19 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 58.01 million in Saih Shuaib 4 in third place.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 96 sales transactions worth AED 133.39 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 69 sales transactions worth AED 187.68 million, and Wadi Al Safa 3 with 60 sales transactions worth AED 476 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 265 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 207 million in Al Goze First, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 68 million in World Islands.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.53 billion, with the highest being a land in Marsa Dubai, mortgaged for AED 570 million.

283 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 495 million.