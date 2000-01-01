Hospitality by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has once again proven its culinary prowess with a stellar H1 2023 performance, coupled with a significant medal haul at the recent Emirates Salon Culinaire 2023 competition. This success underscores DWTC's sterling reputation as the preferred caterer for a diverse range of events and bespoke catering solutions. The first half of 2023 witnessed the team's impressive service at 1,166 events, including Royal Weddings, and catered award-winning cuisine to 653,815 guests. This represents a remarkable 32-percent growth compared to the same period in 2022. The advanced kitchen, spanning 3,650 square metres, utilises smart solutions and cutting-edge technologies to ensure complete in-house production as per the best international practices. Adhering to high standards, the kitchen has received Grade A rating from Dubai Municipality and certifications from Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and ISO 22000. Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said, “DWTC is a global events hub, welcoming millions of visitors who expect nothing but the best from an industry leader. Our mission is not just to meet these expectations, but to surpass them. Our H1 results validate our leadership in the hospitality industry and mirror the consistent growth of DWTC year on year. 'Hospitality by DWTC' delivers top-tier, award-winning catering for both on-site and off-site events, weddings, and F&B retail services, with a remarkable capacity to serve up to 20,000 guests daily." The H1 triumphs culminated in the DWTC culinary team's record win of 17 medals (eight Gold, seven Silver, two Bronze) at the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2023. Amongst 680 talented competitors, DWTC's Chef Dwiyanti Cintaningrum clinched consecutive victories in the fiercely contested 'Best Pastry Chef of the UAE' and 'Best Four-Plated Dessert' categories. This achievement has secured her a sought after spot in the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany, representing the UAE's National Culinary Team. DWTC's remarkable participation in the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2023 was crowned with the 'Best Individual Establishment in the UAE' award, further enhancing its global recognition.