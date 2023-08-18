Dubai Records AED10.4 Billion In Weekly Real Estate Transactions #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Records AED10.4 Billion In Weekly Real Estate Transactions
(18 August 2023)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at more than AED10.4 billion in total during the week ending 18th August 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,571. 120 plots were sold for AED1.2 billion, 2,782 apartments and villas were sold for AED6.86 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Barshaa South Third sold for AED140 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED106 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED91 million in Al Hebiah Fourth in third place.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 21 sales transactions worth AED28.86 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 20 sales transactions worth AED51.65 million, and Jabal Ali First with 13 sales transactions worth AED80 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED112 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED59 million in Zaabeel First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED57 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.99 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED350 million.

109 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED438 million.

