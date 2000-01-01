Hi-tech Buses To Be Deployed To Serve Dubai Students During New Academic Year #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Hi-tech Buses To Be Deployed To Serve Dubai Students During New Academic Year
(22 August 2023)

  

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is set for the new academic year 2023-2024 by rolling out advanced buses to serve about 25,000 students across Dubai. DTC's school transport fleet meets the highest quality and safety local and international standards, ensuring students' secure travel to and from school.

“Using DTC's extensive experience and resources, combined with investments in advanced technologies in school buses, highlights our strategic drive to boost the confidence of parents and the entire community while providing a safe and secure transportation environment for students during the school year." Such a drive, is aligned with the highest safety and monitoring standards observed in Dubai, will also promote the confidence of the Emirates Schools Establishment towards building a long-term partnership in delivering school transport services,” said Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director of Fleet Operation, DTC.

"DTC's school buses are equipped with a variety of smart features, including surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that no student is left behind at the end of each journey, a system to detect student movement in transit, and an emergency alert system for making immediate contact with the emergency management centre. Buses are also outfitted with advanced electronic tracking system using GPS technology and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to streamline the boarding and disembarkation of students as well as an automatic fire-suppression system for engines,” he added.

"DTC is eager to promote safe and responsible driving skills among school bus drivers and attendants by engaging them in specialized high-level training courses. DTC also conducts drills on the handling of emergency cases and First Aid to ensure that the team is ready and able to deal with any emergencies that may arise during the school transport process," said Al Braiki.

It should be noted that DTC provides a wide range of services to clients and is committed to providing quality transportation services in order to meet consumer needs. It also focuses on upgrading the level of service by providing innovative and trendy offerings.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance