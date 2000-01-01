Al Jalila Foundation Announces ’Oud Mehta Residential Building Endowment’ To Fund Medical Education And Research #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Al Jalila Foundation Announces ’Oud Mehta Residential Building Endowment’ To Fund Medical Education And Research
(23 August 2023)
The AED46 million building endowment is a long-term model designed to generate sustainable revenues


  

Al Jalila Foundation, a global philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical education and research, announced today that it is developing a AED46 million endowment that seeks to generate revenue to fundthe medical education and research programmes of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC). The seven-floor residential building, ‘Oud Metha Residential Building Endowment’, is projected to yield an 8% return to advance pioneering research to transform lives.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “In our efforts to support DAHC’s giving mission, we are continuously seeking innovative financial models to support our projects and programmes. Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has launched four building endowments, including the UAE’s first medical research endowment. Our latest endowment will generate sustainable income, while giving donors the opportunity to contribute towards impactful medical education and research programmes, aligning with our vision to advance health for humanity.”

Scheduled to commence construction in 2023 on a land granted by the Government of Dubai, the prestigious 'Oud Metha Residential Building Endowment' is set to reach completion by the end of 2024. Designed by Arif & Bintoak Consulting Architects and Engineers, it will consist of 60 apartments ranging from studios to one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The residential building will also house a state-of-the-art gym and a children’s play area.

The AED46 million value of the endowment has been divided into 46,000 shares each valued at AED1,000. Sharafi Holding has already taken the lead in contributing AED1 million towards the endowment with the purchase of 1,000 shares, setting an inspiring example for other prospective donors to follow.

In efforts to amplify donor outreach across diverse multi-channel platforms, Al Jalila Foundation now offers shares for purchase online providing a seamless and convenient way for individuals to contribute to the Endowment Fund and drive positive change.

Dr. Amer added: “The new online share purchasing feature embodies simplicity, accessibility, and security, enabling benefactors from anywhere, at any time, to participate in driving positive change.”

For more information or to purchase shares please visit https://www.aljalilafoundation.ae/get-involved/endowment-waqf/.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance