Dubai Sports Council (DSC) confirmed that sports events are organized at all Dubai's sectors, where there are huge population densities and splendid geographic variety combining between the Arabian gulf water & the fascinating sand beaches, besides the modern residential districts of the unique architectural designs, the splendid desert zones which contain lakes & natural reserves and the beautiful mountain areas comprising tourist & urban attractive locations & multi-useable complexes. DSC affirmed that opportunities will be provided to inhabitants in the various locations of Dubai to exercise their favorite sports or to attend local, regional & international sports events. Dubai's visitors will also catch the opportunity to attend & participate in these sports events, so that they can be acquainted with the Emirate's beauty, geographic variety and the tourist & urban attractive districts at all the 19 urban sectors of Dubai. This came during the forum, convened by DSC with participation of sports events' organizers & representatives of the most eminent real estate development companies in Dubai; Nakheel, Dubai Holding & EXPO. The forum reviewed the several potentialities of the residential & urban districts in Dubai, where many sports facilities are available, including running & walking tracks, pitches, swimming pools & clubs' premises. Review was made for the latest updates & the most important developments of the Sports Ranking System; the first of its kind which has been designed & launched by DSC. The dialogue session explained the new standards & categories, added by DSC into the Sports Events Ranking System to enhance the sports events sector in Dubai, develop this vital field in such way that copes with the latest developments in all life affairs in the Emirate & in the sports scope in particular and provide convenient atmosphere which contributing to boost & support the organization of sports events. The most eminent & important sectors & areas in Dubai, where sports events can be organized, were introduced during the meeting, aiming to boost the value of sports events and contribute to promote for the most eminent tourist landmarks in Dubai. The gathering of sports events organizers & real estate developers aims to cement their common relations, find ways to overcome challenges and be acquainted with services, to be presented by developers in this regard. The "Sports Events Ranking System" is a leading Emirati initiative, launched by DSC to contribute to the development of this vital sector, support national economy through attracting sports events of world level and measure the impact of great international & community events in Dubai sports economy. The Ranking System also aims to enable the sports events' organizers to implement the most advanced international practices, and it is considered as an official reference to categorize sports events taking place in Dubai as per star classification & according to several organizational standards.