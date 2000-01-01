du And Community Development Authority Host A Tribute To Emirati Woman Celebrating Legacy And Inspiring The Next Generation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

du And Community Development Authority Host A Tribute To Emirati Woman Celebrating Legacy And Inspiring The Next Generation
(1 September 2023)

  

In commemoration of Emirati Women's Day, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), celebrated the enduring legacy and contributions of senior Emirati women. The event, held at CDA office in Al Barsha, was a testament to the pivotal role these women have played in shaping the UAE's future. The CDA, responsible for establishing and developing a framework for social development in Dubai, aims to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plans.

The eventwas attendedby du executives including Hanan Ahmad, Chief Regulatory Affairs and Risk Officer; Adel AlRaees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol; Shamsa AlSuwaidi, Director Corporate Communications; and several other du staff members. Attendees engaged in a series of activities, including a session of deep questions, a fun quiz related to Emirati Women's Day, and a gift distribution segment. The event concluded with closing remarks from both du and CDA, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

This collaboration between du and CDA is a testament to their shared vision of fostering community development and empowerment. Both entities are committed to creating platforms that recognize and celebrate the achievements of Emirati women, ensuring their stories inspire future generations. Through such initiatives, du and CDA aim to strengthen their bond, working hand in hand to promote inclusivity, appreciation, and the continued growth of the Emirati community.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance