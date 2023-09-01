|
Eyewa is a brand that people in the Middle East have come to trust when it comes to their eye care needs. Eyewa's customer-centric product development process and offering of high-quality products at an accessible price point have played a big part in this. Shopping at Eyewa is fun - a laid-back experience where customers can 'at their pace' browse a curated selection of eyewear and choose the right one without any pressure.
Eyewa supports clear vision. Eyewa believes in taking care of eyes to enjoy life to its fullest. In this blog, let's explore and find out the link between nutrition and eye health.
8 Nutrients That Will Optimize Your Eye Health
Essential nutrients help keep the eye healthy. Listed below are eight nutrients that help optimize the health of your eyes.
Vitamin A
Vitamin A assists in maintaining clear corneas. It also prevents night blindness, dry eye, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Zinc
Zinc is an effective antioxidant that protects your eyes from harmful free radicals. It promotes the optimal functioning of enzymes responsible for maintaining eye health. Zinc significantly reduces the risk of AMD and vision loss.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is filled with antioxidants. Antioxidents protects eyes from harmful free radicals. This minimizes the possibility of developing cataracts and macular degeneration. Vitamin C assists in collagen production, as well as maintaining the strength and health of the cornea and blood vessels in the eyes.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E helps shield your eyes from harmful free radicals.
Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA)
It is an essential omega-6 fatty acid that is vital for maintaining the well-being of the eye's sensitive structures. According to studies, GLA can alleviate dryness and irritation in the eyes. It may also decrease the risk of AMD. Excellent sources of GLA include plant-based oils such as evening primrose oil, borage oil, and blackcurrant seed oil.
Lutein and zeaxanthin
They are both antioxidants proven to lower the chances of AMD.
Omega-3 fatty acids
They are small but potent nutrients associated with a lower risk of AMD and dry eyes.
Woman wearing eyeglasses (SlimTech_7657)
10 Best Foods for Eye Health and Eyesight
Carrots
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for maintaining healthy eyesight.
Spinach
Loaded with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, spinach can help protect the eyes from harmful UV rays, thus lowering the risk of cataracts.
Fish
Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, tuna, and sardines can prevent dry eyes and improve night vision.
Citrus fruits
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, which can lower the risk of cataracts and AMD.
Eggs
Eggs contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc. They help maintain good eyesight and protect against macular degeneration.
Almonds
Almonds are a great source of vitamin E. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and protects against age-related eye damage.
Bell peppers
Colorful bell peppers provide a healthy dose of vitamin C and beta-carotene, promoting overall eye health.
Tomatoes
Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant present in tomatoes, can reduce the risk of cataract development and AMD.
Blueberries
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can enhance night vision and protect against cataracts.
Broccoli
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, broccoli is an ideal vegetable for maintaining healthy eyes.
36 Fabulous Foods to Boost Eye Health
Vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables:
· Carrots
· Cantaloupe
· Sweet potatoes
· Apricots
Vitamin C-rich foods:
· Oranges
· Grapefruit
· Tangerines
· Lemons
· Red bell peppers
· Peaches
· Tomatoes
· Strawberries
Vitamin E-rich foods:
· Avocados
· Sunflower seeds
· Almonds
Omega-3 fatty acids:
· Tuna
· Salmon
· Sardines
· Trout
· Halibut
Foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin:
· Spinach
· Kale
· Collards
· Romaine lettuce
· Turnip greens
· Broccoli
· Eggs
Zinc-rich foods:
· Black-eyed peas
· Lima beans
· Kidney beans
· Oysters
· Chicken
· Duck
· Beef
· Lamb
· Fortified cereals
The Top 9 Best Vitamins for Eye Health
Vitamin A
It helps the eyes convert light into brain signals.
Vitamin C
It is vital for maintaining healthy blood vessels in the eyes.
Vitamin E
It helps protect the cells in our eyes from damage caused by free radicals.
Vitamin D
It is found to play a role in reducing the risk of macular degeneration.
Vitamin B complex
B vitamins like B6, B9 (folate), and B12 are important for healthy nerve function in the eyes.
Vitamin K
It helps prevent the calcification of blood vessels.
Omega-3 fatty acids
They contribute to overall eye health. They also help reduce the risk of dry eyes.
Zinc
It helps transport vitamin A from the liver to the retina, where it is needed for good vision. Zinc deficiency can reduce the liver to the retina vitamin A transfer.
Lutein and zeaxanthin
They help filter harmful blue light and protect the retina.