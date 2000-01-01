Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE's leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its 148th weekly live show, which marked the first draws after the exciting restructuring of its prizes and expanding them to fivecategories. The 148th live draws awarded a total prize of AED 1,727,850 to 116,022 lucky participants. Among the winners, three fortunate individuals fromEgypt, India and Afghanistan stood out, each claiming AED 100,000 through the thrilling ‘Triple 100’ raffle draw. Mohamed, a 41-year-old Egyptian national who lives in his home country with his wife and two children, started participating in Mahzooz less than a year ago. After consistently joining the draws hoping for a stroke of luck, his dedication paid off just in time for his birthday, as he received the thrilling news of his AED 100,000 win a day before the big day. Currently unemployed, Mohamed’s substantial prize brings him closer to realizing his dreams of completing the construction of his house and addressing his financial responsibilities that have long weighed on his mind. Usha, a 45-year-old Indian expat living in Sharjah, UAE, has been a loyal participant in Mahzooz since its inception. The recent Mahzooz prize restructure reignited his enthusiasm, prompting him to try his luck again. Usha, a dedicated salesperson at a private retail company, anxiously checked the winning numbers to discover that nonematched his own. Disheartened, he decided to check his raffle ID later. To his utter amazement, his ID was among the three winning ones. Usha, who has been separated from his 10-year-old son in India, can now fulfill his long-cherished dream of reuniting with his family. Mohammad Rasool, a 26-year-old Afghani national residing in Al Ain, UAE, emerged as the third fortunate raffle winner. Married with two young children, he runs afamily-owned herbal shop. Despite his relatively short time participating in Mahzooz, having joined just last month after a friend's recommendation, Mohammad's life took a delightful turn when he watched the live show and saw his raffle ID on the screen.Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude, Mohammad shared the news with his family and his wife was thrilled for him, as this marks his first-ever win. Mohammad has big plans for his winnings, including buying his dream car, a Lexus, and customizing it to his liking. These heartwarming stories exemplify the life-changing potential of Mahzooz Saturday Millions. With the recent prize structure change, more individuals are finding hope and excitement in participating, as dreams become attainable realities with every draw. For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prizeof AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as theTriple 100 weekly raffle draw,which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.