(2 November 2023)

  

Emirates NBD has partnered with Dubai Police to transition their financial transactions to paperless cash withdrawals and digitally enabled cash delivery.

The initiative will modernise day-to-day cash management, streamlining processes for smaller, discretionary funds often used for operational expenses.

Dubai Police's implementation of the bespoke digital solution marks a significant development in addressing the challenges of paper-based cash processes. It will enable Dubai Police to transition from cumbersome, manual methods of withdrawing small amounts of discretionary funds to a digital cardless cash withdrawal model at Emirates NBD ATMs and partner exchange house branches.

Additionally, the solution allows Dubai Police to request specific cash amounts online via Emirates NBD's businessONLINE platform for delivery to any designated Dubai Police station.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking of Emirates NBD, said, "This collaboration reflects Emirates NBD's unwavering commitment towards driving technological innovation across the region while continuously guiding our clients through their digital transformation journeys. As we champion the shift towards paperless payments, we are not only aligning with Dubai Government's Paperless Strategy but also laying the foundations for the region to evolve into a premier digitised financial landscape."

Major General Saif Mohammed bin Abed Al Mheiri, Director of the General Department of Finance at Dubai Police, stated, "By transitioning from traditional cheque payments to advanced digital solutions, we will provide integrated solutions for clients by diversifying our service channels and making them available around the clock. This innovative approach not only streamlines our operations but also positions us to serve our customers with heightened efficiency and excellence."

