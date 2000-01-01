With the dynamic convergence of NextGen Leaders and the "Make it in the Emirates" features, this year's Dubai Airshow 2023 promises to be a game-changer, driving transformative change across the aerospace and defence industries. During the mega event, NextGen Leaders will inspire and empower future aerospace professionals. The comprehensive programme offers an extensive range of strategic content sessions, creating opportunities for highly skilled students, graduates and young professionals to embark on or advance their careers in aerospace. Distinguished industry leaders will share their invaluable insights into aerospace career trajectories, emphasising vital skills, qualifications, emerging job avenues and guiding aspiring professionals toward prosperous careers in the era of advancing artificial intelligence. The program includes mentorship sessions where industry experts will unveil their recruitment blueprints, giving unparalleled insights into the highly sought-after job profiles and the essential skills needed in the industry. Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, commented, "NextGen is a powerful platform for preparing the future leaders of the aviation industry and for opening up new opportunities for talented students from UAE-based universities to develop careers in the aerospace sector. It’s an important initiative and we support it wholeheartedly.” Students will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in private tours of Dubai Airshow, gaining insight into the future plans of leading aerospace, space and defence companies. Dubai Airshow 2023 also welcomes the "Make it in the Emirates" campaign, a dedicated platform for international companies to explore the advantages of manufacturing in the UAE. Through a series of strategic CXO meetings, the new initiative will facilitate interactions between international entities and UAE manufacturers, offering advice and guidance on establishing a manufacturing presence in the country. The campaign represents an open invitation to industrialists, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs. Driven by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, businesses will have the opportunity to engage with the industry and uncover the exceptional value proposition and benefits of manufacturing in the country. This initiative aligns with the UAE's vision to foster Emiratisation, bridging the gap between young talent and industry leaders, and creating a vibrant future where careers are not just made but inspired. Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “'Our participation at the Dubai Airshow 2023 focuses on showcasing the attractive, competitive business environment that the UAE offers for the industrial sector. This aligns with our commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which aims to strengthen the UAE's position in vital and advanced industries, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. "The initiative leverages both innovation and ambition to achieve more milestones within national industries, including enhancing local production, and boosting and attracting investment. It also provides opportunities, nurturing and empowering local talent through various programs such as The Industrialist, the National In-Country Value Program and the Technology Transformation Program. We look forward to more partnerships and collaboration with global companies, as we invite them to contribute to the development of an innovative, sustainable industrial ecosystem that harnesses advanced technology solutions.'" The Airshow’s CXO Delegation programme will also look to facilitate the advancement of the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign. The invitation-only networking event aims to connect the UAE industrial ecosystem with international companies to drive business opportunities and contribute to the growth of the UAE and its advanced technology strategy. It will welcome senior leaders from leading UAE industry and government organisations, as well as large international companies that are long-term partners in the UAE business sector, and connect them with senior leaders from a variety of international companies who aim to set up or expand their UAE footprint. Dubai Airshow 2023 promises to be a transformative event that fosters innovation and collaboration, shaping the future of aerospace and defence. Taking place at Dubai World Central (DWC) from 13-17 November, the event is set to be a gateway for emerging talent, a hub for industry leaders, and a catalyst for the industries' development.