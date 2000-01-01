His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today opened the new regional headquarters of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development in Al RuwayyahII in Dubai. His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. His Highness highlighted the UAE’s commitment to boosting collaboration with regional and international organisations as part of its efforts to build a diversified and sustainable economy that stimulates growth across various sectors. The UAE leadership prioritises investment in agriculture and food security as a crucial driver of sustainable development, Sheikh Maktoum noted. HH Sheikh Maktoum said that the innovative initiatives launched by the UAE in the agricultural sector aim to double investment in smart agriculture, bolster global food systems and foster collaboration with international partners for tangible improvements in sustainable agricultural practices. These efforts are geared towards enhancing global food security, mitigating the impacts of climate change and unifying international endeavours to find practical and innovative solutions for the development of the agricultural sector worldwide. His Highness also commended the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development for its impactful efforts in advancing food security goals in the Arab world. During his visit, His Highness was received by His Excellency Mohamed bin Obaid Al Mazrooei, Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development. His Highness watched a presentation on the Authority’s new regional headquarters. The four-story building was built on a land area of 5,574 square metres, which was granted by the Government of Dubai. During the opening, Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed on the Authority's activities, followed by a tour of the headquarters facilities and a detailed overview of the multi-use main hall. His Highness conveyed his best wishes to the Authority for continued success in fulfilling its mission and tasks to the fullest in a way that supports agricultural development efforts, achieves food security in the Arab world and maximises the return on agricultural investment. The regional office of the Authority is set to bolster its investments, which currently amount to approximately $427 million. The Authority’s recently constructed headquarters incorporates smart building services that were meticulously designed and implemented using cutting-edge technologies in energy management, security, monitoring and building access. Additionally, the building features a state-of-the-art data centre built to the highest international specifications to minimise risks associated with data loss.