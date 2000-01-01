Defending champion Jon Rahm is seeking to create history by extending his stellar record at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. The Masters Tournament champion lifted the trophy for a record-breaking third time last year and is primed to add a fourth title in just his fifth appearance at Jumeirah Golf Estates, having never finished outside the top five. He is also searching for a record sixth Rolex Series victory, although Ryder Cup team mate and two-time runner-up Tyrrell Hatton could match Rahm's current tally of five with a victory of his own this week. The Spaniard, who starred as Team Europe triumphed over the United States to victory at the Ryder Cup in September, has enjoyed an impressive year, with his victory at Augusta National one of four wins on the PGA TOUR in 2023. He came close to sealing his third Major title with a runner up finish at The Open as well as adding top tens at the U.S. Open, BMW PGA Championship, and on home soil at the acciona Open de España presented by Madrid. With Rory McIlroy having already sewn up the 2023 Race to Dubai title, Rahm is focused on claiming another victory over the Earth course, as he joins the remainder of the top 50 on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex teeing it up on the Earth Course. At the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, the leading ten players not otherwise exempt will earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season, becoming dual members. Player quotes Jon Rahm: "It's been a date that I always look forward to. I've always had a lot of fun in the city. I've been treated really well, and the golf has always luckily been very great, as well. "So, it's something I look forward to, and to me it's a great way to end the year. One last competition before we get to the holiday season. Kind of get our mind off golf for a little bit, and it's a favourite way to end, and hopefully I can win it one more time. "It's obviously a ball-striker's golf course. You have certain shots off the tee that you can take advantage of and you can be way more aggressive into some of those greens, which some of those pins are not the easiest to attack. "But that's true to pretty much any golf course. The guy who hits it straight all week has a really good chance. I couldn't really pinpoint one thing why I've had success here. I'm sure the number people can tell you why statistically I'm better, but I think I just happened to play really good on the weeks that I'm here. "Says a lot about the tournament. Again, it's a fantastic week to come to. It's something that I think we all absolutely enjoy. It's a great city to be at. You know, it's easy to get to Dubai. It's just not quick to get to Dubai. That tells you how much we all enjoy that. It's a great statement. It's great for the DP World Tour to see all of us showing our support in that sense."