Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement withUUDS, a leader in the business aviation industry to open its new and third facility at Dubai South.

The ceremony, which took place during the Dubai Airshow, was presided over by HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South. The agreement was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, and Gilles Negre, CEO and Group Owner of UUDS, in the presence of executives from both entities.

The new hangar, located at one of the Code F plots at MBRAH, will provide Aircraft Management and On-Wing Cabin services; it will feature anAircraft Cabin Completion and Modification Centre, a VIP Aircraft Parking, and Aircrafton Ground (AOG) support, as well as providinghelicopter services.

UUDS also has an existing facility at the Aerospace Supply Chain cluster which isdedicated to Cabin Equipment Manufacturing and Assembly lines. Additionally, the company recently acquired an entire floor at the Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, to provide cabin equipment refurbishment and modification services by utilising the latest technologies in the industry.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saifsaid: “We are delighted with our growing partnership with UUDS, which will be opening a third facility at MBRAH. This is a testament to the recovery and huge demand in the aviation sector and the advanced infrastructure and services that we provide as part of the overall ecosystem of Dubai South. We will continue to play a role and align with the government’s long-term vision of positioning Dubai as the aviation capital of the world.”

On his part, Gilles Negre commented: “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our third facility in Dubai, which makes the emirate the only city in the world to host three facilities for UUDS. The region is a potential market aligned with our expansion strategy, and we thank the team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub for their support to realise our growth plans.”

UUDS is a fully integrated cabin completion and modification service centrewith all key certifications from the EASA and GCAA. The company provides design, certification, manufacturing, maintenance, and implementation ofaircraft services, innovation and technology solutions, and eco-friendly solutions with the assessment of environmental impacts.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

