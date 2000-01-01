The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today organised a panel discussion on the impact of cloud technology on the future of the media industry. The session formed part of DPC’s participation in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) under the umbrella of the Dubai Media Council. Global Media Congress 2023 was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Organised in collaboration with China Media Group, the session explored key technological transformations affecting the global media sector, particularly focusing on cloud technology and its opportunities for the industry. Participants, who included Xiangyu Lin, Technical Engineer at China Media Group and Yu Bai, Technical Engineer at China Media Group, emphasised the crucial role of cloud services in helping media organisations tackle diverse challenges, ultimately enhancing efficiency, productivity and the capabilities of generative AI solutions. The session was held at the Congress’s ‘Dubai Media’ pavilion, which featured the participation of the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Media, DPC and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO. It was attended by prominent media figures, industry experts and representatives from media organisations. Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said that organising the session reflects Dubai Press Club's commitment to fostering the digital transformation of media in the Arab region and driving innovation in AI applications in the industry. “The session aligns with Dubai Media Council's strategy, focused on strengthening collaboration with leading international entities contributing to the development of the media industry. Chinese media stands as a pioneer in leveraging advanced technology to enhance both its capabilities and content. There is currently an increased emphasis on content quality, speed, and accuracy, more so than ever before,” Dr. Buhumaid said. Zhang Li, Executive Director of China Media Group's Middle East Regional Office, said: We are delighted to collaborate once again with the Dubai Press Club. Through organising this panel discussion on the latest technologies employed in the media industry, our objective is to share our experiences and familiarise media professionals with the most recent advancements in the field. This also presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen our partnership with colleagues in the UAE. At China Media Group, we consistently seek to equip our journalists and correspondents with cutting-edge technologies to enhance and facilitate their work.” During the session, speakers underscored the significance of cloud technologies for the TV industry, emphasising their integration with AI to streamline tasks for media professionals and journalists. Cloud computing is recognised as a crucial asset in the media sector, providing both flexibility and high-quality of content management. The adoption of cloud services enables the seamless delivery of desired content to users across the region and the world, they noted. Under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, the second edition of the Global Media Congress was organised from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The three-day event examined the latest developments in the media sector and explored its future prospects.