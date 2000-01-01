Over 57,000 New Investors Flocked To Dubai Financial Market In 2023, Driving 12.5 Percent Growth In New Accounts #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Over 57,000 New Investors Flocked To Dubai Financial Market In 2023, Driving 12.5 Percent Growth In New Accounts
(2 January 2024)

  

Brokerage firms at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) opened 57,054 new investor accounts in 2023, marking a significant increase of 12.5% over the previous year, according to data released by the DFM.

The growth was driven by a number of factors, including the strong momentum in the market since the announcement of the listing of government and semi-government companies, as well as the increasing popularity of online trading.

The new accounts were distributed over the months of the year, with a notable YoY spike of 184 % in December, when 6,088 new accounts were opened. This was due in part to the strong demand from investors for the initial public offering (IPO) of the Dubai Taxi Corporation.

Surging new investor accounts bolster Dubai's Financial Market, injecting potential for greater liquidity and trading activity.

In the meantime, the 29 brokerage firms operating in the Dubai Financial Market executed over 3.83 million transactions in 2023, a 32.7% increase compared to 2022's 2.88 million.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance