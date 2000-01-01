A total of 2,910 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED10.1 billion were conducted during the week ending 12th January, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said that 209 plots were sold for AED 2.19 billion, while 2,100 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.84 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Sixth sold for AED 138.65 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 105 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 47.36 million in Palm Jabal Ali in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 44 sales transactions worth AED 163.91 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 33 sales transactions worth AED 398.83 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 30 sales transactions worth AED 42.29 million in third place.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one worth AED 66 million in Al Wasl, another worth AED 46 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and an apartment worth AED 40.02 million in Al Hebiah Fourth.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 2.28 billion. Meanwhile, 82 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 799 million.