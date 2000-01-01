Investment Corporation Of Dubai Reveals New Visual Identity #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Investment Corporation Of Dubai Reveals New Visual Identity
(16 January 2024)

  

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, has revealed a rebranding of its visual identity incorporating a new logo.

Going forward, the Corporation will be known by its acronym ‘ICD’, with its visual identity reflecting its dynamism and evergreen commitment to the pursuit of growth, development, and excellence. The change further signals ICD’s preparedness to adapt to the ever evolving global investment landscape.

Utilising the best practices in design, the new sleek and bold brand mark takes on a fresh aesthetic, positively reflecting the corporation and its mission, while remaining instantly recognisable.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD, said, “As we continue to evolve and grow, our new identity will reflect the spirit and mindset with which we exist in the world today. We lean on our past, as we embrace the future”.

He added, “ICD will continue to build on its successes, embracing a forward and future-focused outlook as it strives to maximise value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate of Dubai.”
The rebranding coincides with ICD’s move to its new headquarters in Dubai’s newest, record-breaking architectural landmark, One Za’abeel, developed and owned by ICD.

