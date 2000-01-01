Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in a roundtable discussion on women in diplomacy, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in the UAE and the Fiker Institute and Fiker Library in Dubai. The session saw the attendance of several ambassadors and diplomatic representatives. The discussion covered ways of reinforcing women’s participation in diplomacy, as well as gender equality in foreign policy management and in the diplomatic field. Participants explored women’s scope of work in the sector, and exchanged insights and experiences gained through their missions in this field. In her opening speech, Al Kaabi highlighted that Emirati womens’ comprehensive and distinct achievements are a pragmatic reflection of the UAE’s vision first championed under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues this legacy, which has contributed to strengthening women’s roles in all field and sectors. Minister Al Kaabi commended the crucial role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) “the Mother of the Nation”, in supporting women as key partners in the comprehensive development of the UAE. Furthermore, she emphasised the importance of the influence of women in diplomacy across various levels, and their role in shaping and supporting the international diplomatic system, as well as their valuable contributions in leading global diplomatic action. Minister Al Kaabi also emphasised the distinguished position of Emirati women in the field of diplomatic action, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to empower women and support their role in decision-making. Over the past years, the UAE has continued to strengthen women’s representation in the diplomatic sector through providing an equal work environment, and ensuring they receive the support required to succeed. The UAE’s endeavors have contributed to women’s major achievements in various organisations, at international fora, and at the UN, in addition to holding internationally prominent positions. She affirmed the UAE’s keenness to work and collaborate with the international community to empower women in the diplomatic field, and invest in their qualifications, which enhances their roles in the sustainable development of the world, and achieves the aspirations of women for progress and prosperity. The roundtable discussion saw the participation of a number of ambassadors to the UAE, including Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of Slovenia; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of Cyprus; Heidi Finamore, Ambassador of Australia; Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland; Dana Goldfinča, Ambassador of Latvia; Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of Malta; Rebeca Sharona Perez Cervantes, Ambassador of Panama; and Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union. Clare Dalton, Head of Delegation at International Committee of the Red Cross in the UAE; Sajeda Shawa, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the UAE; Meghan Gregonis, Consul-General of the US to the UAE, and Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator in the UAE, also attended the session.