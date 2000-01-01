DAE Announces Lease Of Two ’ATR 72-600’ Aircraft To FLY91 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
DAE Announces Lease Of Two ’ATR 72-600’ Aircraft To FLY91
(17 January 2024)

  

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) today announced that it had reached an agreement with FLY91 for the lease of 2 ATR 72-600 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and are expected to be the first aircraft to enter FLY91's fleet.

FLY91 is a regional carrier that strives to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with FLY91 as their first operating lessor, supporting their vision to enhance regional connectivity in India. We thank FLY91 for their trust in DAE as a partner and look forward to deepening this relationship over time."

Manoj Chacko, Chief Executive Officer of FLY91, stated, "India's aviation sector is expanding at an unprecedented rate, and FLY91 is proud to be part of this growth story. We are firmly committed to the country's development through last-mile air connectivity that aims to serve the unserved and under-served cities in India. As we prepare for take-off, our focus is to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable flights to our customers. We are thrilled to partner with DAE on this exciting journey and are thankful for their reaffirmation on FLY91's vision for strengthening regional aviation in India."

DAE currently owns and manages a total of 66 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

