GCC Passenger Numbers To Barbados Grow 32 Percent In 2023
GCC Passenger Numbers To Barbados Grow 32 Percent In 2023
(1 February 2024)

  

dnata has announced that it partnered with Visit Barbados as it aims to attract more travellers from the GCC region.

The official tourism authority of the Caribbean island country is reporting an impressive 32 percent increase in travellers from the GCC in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Latest passenger arrivals demonstrate notable growth in travel to Barbados from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Visit Barbados has appointed Dubai-based dnata Representation Services as its exclusive sales, marketing, and PR representative in the GCC, to bring the latest news, exclusive rates, bespoke itineraries and more from the destination to travellers in the region.

Rakhi Purohit, Head of Representation Services at dnata, commented, “We are proud to partner with Visit Barbados and look forward to promoting the island as a high-value, sophisticated and multi-faceted destination.”

Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, said, “Barbados presents an alluring long-haul holiday destination from the GCC.”

