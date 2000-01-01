The Supreme Committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 organised specialised workshops where SWAT team leaders from various countries discussed the challenges of their profession and the future of its development amid the rapid changes in technology, technical fields, and more.

During the workshop, which was held on the sidelines of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 events in the training city of Al Ruwayyah in Dubai, leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation among themselves, exchange experiences, specialised training mechanisms for SWAT teams, technologies, and modern equipment used by each team to enhance security and safety in communities.

Leaders also discussed the systems used in different countries by SWAT units in crime fighting and their work methodologies, in addition to exchanging experiences in recruiting qualified personnel capable of facing the challenges in this demanding profession, the weapons used, and related combat equipment.

Furthermore, leaders examined sniper training mechanisms, planning and technology used in breaching mechanisms and executing challenging missions, proposed solutions, and the qualifications that the accompanying medical team should possess, as well as empowering women in these tasks.

Additionally, the leaders were briefed on the Dubai Police's Professional Diploma in Policing Innovation and Leadership, which was launched in cooperation with Rochester Institute of Technology.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of law enforcement personnel by focusing on innovative policing strategies and leadership excellence, further underscoring the commitment to advancing the capabilities of police forces globally.