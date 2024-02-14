More than 85 international and regional organisations are set to participate in the 11th edition of the World Governments Summit which will run from 12th to 14th February 2024 in Dubai, UAE, under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”. The participating organisations will address current and future global challenges, and forge solutions to ensure a more developed, prosperous, and secure future across various sectors. Over 27 heads of organisations will be participating in the main sessions of the 2024 summit, focusing on six pressing topics, including Government Acceleration and Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and The Next Frontiers, Reimagining Development and Future Economies, Future Societies and Education, Sustainability and The New Global Shifts, and Urbanisation and Global Health Priorities. Among heads of organisations participating in this year’s summit are professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos; Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Also, the list of speakers from international and global organisations include Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); Mokhtar Dayoub, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC); Fahd bin Mohammed Al Turki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund; Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO); Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO; in addition to the participation of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Over 15 global forums will be hosted by the 2024 World Governments Summit, a number of which are organised in partnership with international and regional organisations. These forums include the Global Health Forum, which focuses on the profound connection between urbanisation and global health; The Arab Fiscal Forum which witnesses discussions supporting social and economic development in Arab countries; The Industry and Advanced Technology Forum which aims to explore emerging trends and technological advancements, and their impact on various sectors. The World Governments Summit Organisation is keen to strengthen cooperation with international and regional organisations. The organisation's delegation recently embarked on a tour to several global capitals, where they held a series of high-level meetings with heads of various organisations. These meetings aimed to explore opportunities for expanding partnerships between the Summit and these organisations.