Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, has announced the inauguration of the Centre for Prenatal Paediatrics, supported by Al Tayer Group. Located in Latifa Hospital, the new centre will manage high-risk pregnancies and deliver specialised care and monitoring for expecting mothers. The inauguration was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health and CEO of Latifa Hospital, Ahmed Al Tayer, Director of Al Tayer Group, and several senior officials from both entities. Al Tayer Group has generously contributed AED4 million through Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health to establish the centre in honour of Shaikha Abdula bin Kalban. This contribution bolsters Dubai Health's commitment to delivering patient-centred care through its integrated academic health system. The new centre has advanced, high-precision technology to ensure comprehensive care for the most complex and sensitive cases. From pregnancy to childbirth, a multidisciplinary team of paediatric and obstetrics specialists provides continuous care and monitoring for both mother and child, aiming to minimise future health issues. Commending the centre’s inauguration, Dr. Al Gurg stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Al Tayer Group, whose generous donations have been fundamental in opening the centre. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the well-being of families and contribute to the community's overall health, in alignment with Dubai Health’s commitment to elevate the standard of care advancing health for humanity.” Ahmed Al Tayer said, “As a family, we are privileged to have the opportunity to give back to the UAE, a nation that continues to invest significantly in its people. Prioritizing the well-being of future generations, world-class healthcare is a focal point for Dubai and the UAE. We take pride in furthering the legacy outlined by the country’s visionary leadership.” “In line with Al Tayer’s philanthropic philosophy to focus and support initiatives related to medical advancement and children, we are happy to support this project by Latifa Hospital and Al Jalila Foundation. The inauguration of the centre signifies an innovative new milestone in healthcare, redefining the benchmarks of paediatric and prenatal expertise in the region. We feel confident that under the Dubai Health leadership team, the centre will not only give the patients unparalleled care but will also set the platform of future collaborative research and development in the field of prenatal paediatrics.” Dr. Tahlak said, "Equipped with the latest technology and expertise, the centre is a proactive response to the escalating demand for advanced prenatal care. It is a valuable addition to our academic health system, providing specialised care for expectant mothers and their children facing critical conditions. Moreover, the centre holds tremendous potential to emerge as a hub for discovery, fostering research and innovation specifically focused on advancing prenatal care and managing these challenging cases."