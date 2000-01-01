Carpet Centre, the GCC's foremost carpet brand known for its hassle-free shopping experience, proudly announces its latest venture – a collaboration with interior enthusiast Lilly Engelbrecht, founder of Escape Home Interiors. The Escape Home x Carpet Centre line debuts with a selection of meticulously hand-finished carpet collections.

In this inaugural season, the Escape Home x Carpet Centre line introduces four distinct carpet collections, boasting various sizes, neutral hues, and contemporary designs. The premier assortments comprise 4 carpets EH Ava Limestone, EH Harvey Travertine, EH Dillan Ocean, EH Riley Stone

Elevated with exquisite frosted tones, as well as shades of beige, brown, and grey, these masterpieces will bring a touch of sophistication to any space. The addition of icy blue and light grey hues adds a refreshing allure. Each of these four carpets is uniquely crafted, boasting distinct personalities and styles. Whether it's the inviting living room, the cozy bedroom, or the elegant dining room, these meticulously designed carpets are the perfect complement to any space.

Designed with customer preferences in the GCC and lifestyle choices in mind, each carpet in the collection is exquisitelyhand-finished in Nepal using art silk and combed wool materials in neutral tones.

Habib Yaraghi, Founder & CEO of Carpetcentre.com, expressed his delight at the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Lilly Engelbrecht and introduce the Escape Home collection. We believe this debut collection, inspired by Lilly's passion for great design, comfort, and easy styling, has something for everyone."

Lilly Engelbrecht, Founder of Escape Home, shared her excitement, stating, "Collaborating with Carpet Centre to bring out a range of exceptional carpets that embody the ethos of Escape Home, to create beautiful yet functional spaces, is such a thrill!

Knowing that our Escape Home touch will be many homes across the region, and allow more people to love where they live, is truly a dream come true!”