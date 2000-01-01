Our Focus At WGS Is On Promoting Geospatial Tools, Technologies: SDG Lead At Esri #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Our Focus At WGS Is On Promoting Geospatial Tools, Technologies: SDG Lead At Esri
(14 February 2024)

  

Charles Brigham, SDG Lead at Esri, stated that they are using the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 as a platform to spotlight the value of geography and how it applies to SDGs.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at WGS 2024, he emphasised that their focus at the Summit is on educating people about the use of geospatial tools and technologies to enable local communities to capture information through different types of technologies and services, so that everyone can have access to that information and utilise it in their daily lives.

Brigham mentioned that they focus even further on local-level geographic data capture to enable a more sustainable future.

Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping.

More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors participated in 110 interactive sessions at WGS 2024, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organisations including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League. It also welcomed eight Nobel prize winners and provided a platform for 23 ministerial meetings in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

